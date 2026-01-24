Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night wins
Highlights from high school basketball matchups featuring Edinburg, Edinburg North, Rio Grande City, Palmview, PSJA, La Joya, Nikki Rowe, and Sharyland.
More News
News Video
-
Palm Valley Animal Society seeking fosters for 300 dogs as cold front...
-
McAllen zoning board approves outdoor patio for Mikhuna restaurant
-
Flight delays expected to affect Rio Grande Valley airports
-
First responders warn of potential carbon monoxide poisonings during cold weather
-
Brownsville PUB crews on standby for weekend arctic blast
Sports Video
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...
-
Sharyland Pioneer cheer squad wins 5A Division II state championship
-
Tristen Newton's 36 points lead Vipers past Rip City Remix
-
Dallas Cowboys hire Christian Parker as new defensive coordinator