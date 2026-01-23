Dallas Cowboys hire Christian Parker as new defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Eagles secondary coach and passing game coordinator Christian Parker as their next defensive coordinator, first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The move comes after the Cowboys fired former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus following the conclusion of their season. Parker will be the team's fourth different defensive coordinator in as many seasons.

The Cowboys' defense ranked dead last in points allowed last season and ranked 30th in total yards allowed.

Philadelphia ranked 10th in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game with Parker as the secondary coach. The team has also developed cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, both of whom were named first-team All-Pro selections this past season.

Prior to his stint with Philadelphia, Parker served as the Broncos' secondary coach where he helped develop another star cornerback in reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.