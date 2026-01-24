First responders warn of potential carbon monoxide poisonings during cold weather

Ahead of the weekend arctic cold front, paramedics are reminding the public that an increase in carbon monoxide poisoning occurs during cold weather.

Officials said this happens when people use generators, space heaters and gas stoves incorrectly to heat their homes.

First responders said they want people to get a carbon monoxide detector.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is known as the silent killer because people can’t see it or smell it, making it hard to know they’re exposed to the danger.

A paramedic nurse said the beginning steps start off as lightheadedness.

“As you progress into a deeper state, it starts affecting you neurologically and cardiovascularl, so you start losing your consciousness, start having chest pain, that type of thing,” South Texas Emergency Care Foundation Transportation Director Rene Perez said.

Once it gets to a critical stage, you lose consciousness, and it could lead to death if you don’t get fresh air.

First responders are urging people to find somewhere warm to stay as the cold front rolls around. A list of shelters is available online.