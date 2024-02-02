Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Vacuum buying guide
-
Family of fallen Valley Border Patrol agent hopeful for passage of bill...
-
City of Roma receives additional funding to repair historic international bridge
-
Large brush fire in Edinburg contained
-
19-year-old arrested following threat made against Brownsville middle school