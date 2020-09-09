Rangers play the Angels after Lynn's solid outing

By The

Associated Press



Los Angeles Angels (17-26, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (14-27, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Julio Teheran (0-2, 7.94 ERA) Texas: Kyle Cody (0-1, .00 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lance Lynn. Lynn pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Rangers are 8-15 against AL West teams. Texas has hit 37 home runs this season, last in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the club with eight, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Angels are 15-19 against AL West Division opponents. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .329 is second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with an OBP of .420.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with eight home runs and is batting .185.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 15 home runs home runs and is slugging .671.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (hand), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.