Raymondville resident surprises grandmother with a fundraiser to help rebuild her home

On Wednesday, a Raymondville grandson surprised his grandmother with a fundraiser to help rebuild her home after it was damaged by Hurricane Hanna.

Raymondville resident Aida Garza’s home had been hand built by her late husband who had passed away in 2014. In an effort to help her pay for the damages, her grandson created a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of repairs.

In about 24 hours The Garza Family raised close to $2,500.

"It was a very emotional surprise for my grandmother, but she was overall thankful to have all the support and love from residents in the valley," Grandson Jack Siva said.

Watch the video for the full story.