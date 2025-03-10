Re-scan to watch KRGV-TV!
We are pleased to announce that the new KRGV antenna and transmitter are now operating at full power.
If you've previously had trouble receiving KRGV with your antenna, we recommend performing a re-scan.
Thank you for your continued viewership.
