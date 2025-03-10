x

Re-scan to watch KRGV-TV!

8 hours 5 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 2:32 PM March 10, 2025 in News - Local

We are pleased to announce that the new KRGV antenna and transmitter are now operating at full power.

If you've previously had trouble receiving KRGV with your antenna, we recommend performing a re-scan.

Thank you for your continued viewership.

