Rep. Cuellar alleges Gov. Abbott didn't speak with Democrats as he seeks border security reimbursement

Governor Greg Abbott spent the week with lawmakers in Washington.

He wants Congress to pay back the $11 billion Texas has spent on Operation Lone Star. Starr County Representative Henry Cuellar said Democrats were left out of the conversation.

"He went up there, didn't talk to any Democrats," Cuellar said. "I would have met with the governor, I've known him for many years. I sit on the Appropriations Committee, and we will have a say so on any reimbursement if we decide to move forward that way, but I always encourage people to do things bipartisan."

Cuellar said he believes Texas could see some money, but that's only if both parties join the effort.