RGV intelligence unit disrupts human smuggling operation in Fayette County

The Rio Grande Valley Sector Intelligence Unit assisted law enforcement in Fayette County in disrupting a human smuggling operation, according to a news release.

The news release said on May 19, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford F-250 hauling a flatbed trailer carrying round hay bales.

As the sheriff's office began their questioning, they noticed inconsistencies and reached out to the Border Patrol's Sector Intelligence for assistance, according to the news release.

The RGV intelligence unit provided information to the sheriff's office, which led to deputies conducting a thorough search of the vehicle and trailer, according to the news release. Deputies discovered hidden compartments within the hay bales concealing 13 undocumented migrants.

The driver of the F-250, identified as a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody and charged with smuggling of persons, according to the news release. The vehicle and trailer were also seized, and the undocumented migrants were processed accordingly.