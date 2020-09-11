RGV livestock show kicks off virtually on Friday

The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show was shut down early this March due to the coronavirus, now it will be held virtually starting Friday.

For three days people can donate and or bid on an animal showcased earlier this year or they could bid on a piece of art work or photograph.

Cleve Ford, a Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Gala chair said some kids weren't able to get the proceeds they wanted, because the sale hasn't happened yet.

"The kids depend in the sale money in order to buy projects for next year’s show," Ford said.

Watch the video for the full story.