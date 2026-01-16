RGV motocross legend Steve Wise dies at 68
Valley motocross racing legend Steve Wise died at the age of 68 on Thursday. The family confirmed his death via press release on Friday afternoon.
The statement released says that Wise passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.
Wise was a two-time ABC Wide World of Sports 'Superbikers' champion in 1980 and 1981.
"Steve Wise was a Texas icon whose impact on the sport spanned generations," the statement read. "Beyond his achievements on the track, he was a devoted father, son, mentor, and friend to many throughout the racing community."
The family asks for privacy as they grieve their loss.
