x

RGV Vipers vs. Mexico City Capitanes

3 hours 19 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, November 22 2021 Nov 22, 2021 November 22, 2021 10:43 PM November 22, 2021 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers improve to 5-0 on the season facing one of the G-league's newest in the Mexico City Capitanes.

Click on the video above for the highlights.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days