Rio Hondo ISD waiting on over 1,000 smart devices for students

Rio Hondo Independent School District is waiting on 1,400 Chromebooks and hots spots for their students.

Roger Ellis, the superintendent for Rio Hondo Independent School District said the order is placed through the state and is expected to delay.

"We do have some laptops and Chromebooks available at the campuses that have already been dispersed for high needs," Ellis said. "Such as seniors that are taking dual credit classes that would need the laptops, also middle school students that have a keyboarding class."

Watch the video for the full story.