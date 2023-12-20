Russian, Central Asian migrants gather to seek asylum at Progreso Port of Entry

Dozens of asylum hopefuls from Eastern Europe and Central Asia have been gathering at the Progreso Port of Entry.

Normally, in Nuevo Progreso, Mexico, the port of entry is a tourist crossing and has never seen so many immigrants.

"We came here to ask political asylum in the U.S.A.," Lera Solenko said.

Solenko is one of at least 170 immigrants who were at the bridge with her husband Emin Sevin.

She says she'll give what she has to the next family that comes. Through these cold nights, families are keeping warm with tents and sleeping bags. Meals and food come in from good Samaritans on this side of the border, many waiting for days with kids and toddlers.

Each family has a different set of circumstances for leaving the region and coming here.

Solenko, a native Ukrainian, living in Russia, fled with her husband, a Kurd facing persecution in Turkey.

The families here now waiting together. Some paid human smugglers large sums of money to make it this far. Some have been robbed, but their goal is to just cross the bridge.

