Security enhancements set for all La Joya ISD campuses
The La Joya Independent School District is boosting security across all district campuses.
The district is installing video doorbell systems that can record visitors at the front door of campuses. Emergency doors will also be clearly marked, helping students identify emergency exits quickly.
"It's important for students and staff to feel safe, knowing there's an extra layer of security, whether transitioning from the classroom or entering the building," La Joya ISD Police Chief Leonardo Sanchez said.
The security upgrades are required by the state, and the total cost is $2 million. The project is funded by a state grant.
