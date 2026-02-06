Fugitive wanted for child sex-related offense arrested in Brownsville
U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a man wanted in Hidalgo County for a "sex-related offense" involving a child, according to a news release.
On Jan. 30, CBP officers referred 41-year-old Luis Alberto Zarate Pegueros, a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection.
The news release said after verifying Pegueros' identity through law enforcement databases, it was confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child by contact. The warrant was issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
Pegueros was turned over to the U.S. Marshals and Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies for adjudication of the warrant.
