Safety tips for deep frying a turkey

Thanksgiving is just a few days away. Many people are probably going the traditional route of cooking the turkey in the oven, but others may try deep drying it.

Frying a turkey can be dangerous, here are a few safety trips to stay safe:

  • Do not fry the turkey indoors, do it in an open space away from anything flammable
  • Do not fry your turkey on a wooden porch or deck 
  • Make sure the fryer is on a level surface
  • Double-check the gas line from the propane tank and make sure it is secured
  • Before you put oil in the fryer, do a test run with water, so you know how much oil you will need
  • Make sure your turkey is thawed out
