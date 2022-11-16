Safety tips for deep frying a turkey
Thanksgiving is just a few days away. Many people are probably going the traditional route of cooking the turkey in the oven, but others may try deep drying it.
Frying a turkey can be dangerous, here are a few safety trips to stay safe:
- Do not fry the turkey indoors, do it in an open space away from anything flammable
- Do not fry your turkey on a wooden porch or deck
- Make sure the fryer is on a level surface
- Double-check the gas line from the propane tank and make sure it is secured
- Before you put oil in the fryer, do a test run with water, so you know how much oil you will need
- Make sure your turkey is thawed out