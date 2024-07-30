San Benito CISD focuses on communication during active shooter training

San Benito Consolidated Independent School District wants to make sure their officers are ready for any kind of emergency before the start of the school year.

They took advantage of an empty school on Monday for an active shooter training with other agencies.

Different scenarios played out at Dr. Raul Garza Elementary, the main goal was to work on response times and communication with different law enforcement agencies.

The district partnered with several agencies to train for a possible active shooter situation. More than 40 first responders from different agencies were all in tactical gear during the exercise.

The practice drill was treated as if it were an actual threat on campus. It's a reminder of the reality students and teachers now face.

Recent data shows there have been at least 35 school shootings during the first half of the year.

Law enforcement agencies in the Rio Grande Valley are being proactive and focusing on communication.

"We train with each individual department for communications. It's very important that we communicate with each other because when you respond to these types of situations you need to know what the other person next to you is doing. If we don't train often, it's chaos," San Benito CISD Police Chief Juan Sosa said.

Before classes start, school leaders want parents to talk to their kids about safety and to remind them to report anything they see.

At the end of the week, the district will meet with all the agencies, to talk about areas they can improve on.