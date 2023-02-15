San Benito police investigating fatal crash

KRGV photo

A woman died Wednesday after the vehicle she was in rolled over and fell into a ditch, according to the San Benito Police Department.

Police responded to East Business 77 near PFC Juan Garza Road at around 4 p.m. where they discovered a white Chrysler Pacifica crashed into the drainage ditch, according to a news release.

The vehicle had an unresponsive female who police discovered had succumbed to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle may have lost control while traveling westbound on East Business 77 and rolled over several times before falling into the ditch, the release stated.

The release of the victim’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.