Sandbag distribution underway in Valley cities ahead of possible storms

Photo: City of Mission Texas / Twitter

Cities in the Rio Grande Valley will start handing out sandbags ahead of more possible rain.

EDINBURG

Edinburg Service Center

1201 North Doolittle Road

Until 7 p.m. June 2, Self service

Proof of residency is required and must wear face covering.

MCALLEN

McAllen Recycling Center

4101 North Bentsen Road

Proof of residency is required.

PHARR

From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 and June 3

Self-service

Development and Research Center

850 West Dicker Road

Moore Baseball Park

400 East Moore Road

Pharr Events Center

3000 North Cage Boulevard

Proof of residency is required at all Pharr locations.

We'll update this list as more cities announce locations.