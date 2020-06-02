x

Sandbag distribution underway in Valley cities ahead of possible storms

3 hours 46 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 June 02, 2020 3:59 PM June 02, 2020 in News - Local
Photo: City of Mission Texas / Twitter

Cities in the Rio Grande Valley will start handing out sandbags ahead of more possible rain.

EDINBURG

Edinburg Service Center
1201 North Doolittle Road

Until 7 p.m. June 2, Self service
Proof of residency is required and must wear face covering.

MCALLEN

McAllen Recycling Center
4101 North Bentsen Road
Proof of residency is required.

PHARR

From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 and June 3
Self-service

Development and Research Center
850 West Dicker Road

Moore Baseball Park
400 East Moore Road

Pharr Events Center
3000 North Cage Boulevard

Proof of residency is required at all Pharr locations.

We'll update this list as more cities announce locations.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days