Sandbag distribution underway in Valley cities ahead of possible storms
Cities in the Rio Grande Valley will start handing out sandbags ahead of more possible rain.
EDINBURG
Edinburg Service Center
1201 North Doolittle Road
Until 7 p.m. June 2, Self service
Proof of residency is required and must wear face covering.
MCALLEN
McAllen Recycling Center
4101 North Bentsen Road
Proof of residency is required.
PHARR
From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 and June 3
Self-service
Development and Research Center
850 West Dicker Road
Moore Baseball Park
400 East Moore Road
Pharr Events Center
3000 North Cage Boulevard
Proof of residency is required at all Pharr locations.
We'll update this list as more cities announce locations.