Sanford rejoins Blues lineup for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Zach Sanford is expected to see his first action in more than six weeks when the St. Louis Blues host the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Sanford enters the Blues lineup for forward Oskar Sundqvist, who was suspended one game for boarding and concussing Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and potentially knocking him out for the rest of the series. Sanford hasn't played since Game 3 of the first round against Winnipeg on April 14.
Jordan Nolan, who hasn't played an NHL game since January, says he'll skate in warmups but doesn't expect to play. After Robby Fabbri replaced injured forward Robert Thomas in Game 2, the Blues' depth has been tested.
John Moore will replace Grzelcyk in Boston's lineup, and center Patrice Bergeron will play after skipping practice Friday for maintenance. The same goes for St. Louis top-line wingers Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko.
The series is tied at 1-1.
