McAllen’s Shaine Casas to make Olympics debut

McAllen's very own Shaine Casas is in Paris preparing for his Olympics debut.

Casas is set to compete in the 200-meter men’s individual medley at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Games on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The Take 5 team from our new lifestyle show got a chance to speak with Shaine’s mom — Monica Epling — about his journey there.

