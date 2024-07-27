McAllen’s Shaine Casas to make Olympics debut
McAllen's very own Shaine Casas is in Paris preparing for his Olympics debut.
Casas is set to compete in the 200-meter men’s individual medley at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Games on Thursday, Aug. 1.
The Take 5 team from our new lifestyle show got a chance to speak with Shaine’s mom — Monica Epling — about his journey there.
You can catch the interview on Sunday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. on KRGV. The story will also be up online.
