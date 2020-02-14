'Satanist' Kansas soldier pleads guilty to bomb plot charges

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A 24-year-old an Army infantry soldier has pleaded guilty to distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm. Federal prosecutors have described Jarrett William Smith as a Satanist who hoped to overthrow the U.S. government. Smith was a private first class stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, and admitted during a court hearing Monday to providing information about explosives in September to an FBI undercover agent. He signed a formal plea agreement with prosecutors in court and his sentencing is set for May 18. Each felony count carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

