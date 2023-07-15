x

Saturday, July 15, 2023: Hot & breezy with triple digit temperatures

7 hours 34 seconds ago Saturday, July 15 2023 Jul 15, 2023 July 15, 2023 10:51 AM July 15, 2023 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days