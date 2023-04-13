Second suspect charged in connection with body fund in Brownville grass fire

A woman accused of helping move the body of a dead woman who was set on fire in an open field in February was arraigned on multiple charges, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

Mary Bodden was charged with tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and failure to report.

Police say Bodden helped Francisco Javier Hernandez Jr. move the body of Kassandra Roquemore after he had shot and killed her.

Roquemore’s body was placed in an open field along FM511 and set on fire.

Bodden’s bond was set at $25,000.

Hernandez and Bodden remain in custody as of Wednesday evening.