Brownsville police: Two suspects in custody in connection with body found in February grass fire

Two suspects who were already in custody were named as suspects in the February death of a woman body was found in a Brownsville grass fire, police said.

Related Story: Brownsville police identify body found in Monday grass fire

Francisco Javier Hernandez Jr. was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Kassandra Roquemore, according to a news release.

Roquemore’s body was found in an open field along FM 511 on Feb. 20 after someone tried to put out a grass fire in the area, police said.

An investigation revealed Roquemore was shot before her body was set on fire, police added.

Hernandez is accused of shooting her at a different location and moving her to the filed with the help of a second suspect, identified as Mary Boddem.

Both individuals were already in custody on unrelated charges.

Hernandez was arraigned Thursday and had his bond set at over $1 million.

Bodden is awaiting arraignment for her alleged involvement in the investigation, according to the news release.