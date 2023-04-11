Brownsville police: Two suspects in custody in connection with body found in February grass fire
Two suspects who were already in custody were named as suspects in the February death of a woman body was found in a Brownsville grass fire, police said.
Related Story: Brownsville police identify body found in Monday grass fire
Francisco Javier Hernandez Jr. was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Kassandra Roquemore, according to a news release.
Roquemore’s body was found in an open field along FM 511 on Feb. 20 after someone tried to put out a grass fire in the area, police said.
An investigation revealed Roquemore was shot before her body was set on fire, police added.
Hernandez is accused of shooting her at a different location and moving her to the filed with the help of a second suspect, identified as Mary Boddem.
Both individuals were already in custody on unrelated charges.
Hernandez was arraigned Thursday and had his bond set at over $1 million.
Bodden is awaiting arraignment for her alleged involvement in the investigation, according to the news release.
