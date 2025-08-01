Bond set for second suspect in Edinburg shooting that injured a teen girl

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has identified a second suspect in a shooting in rural Edinburg that injured a 16-year-old girl.

Isaiah Anthony Estrada, 18, was arrested on Thursday. He was arraigned on Friday and charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1 million.

The shooting happened on July 22 at the 6200 block of Adventure Avenue. The teen girl suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen; she had been shot while inside a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the victim is still in the hospital recovering.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 17-year-old Arturo Omar Lopez Jr. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $350,000.