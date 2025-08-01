Bond set for second suspect in Edinburg shooting that injured a teen girl
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has identified a second suspect in a shooting in rural Edinburg that injured a 16-year-old girl.
Isaiah Anthony Estrada, 18, was arrested on Thursday. He was arraigned on Friday and charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1 million.
RELATED STORY: Suspect charged in shooting that injured teen girl in Edinburg, additional arrests expected
The shooting happened on July 22 at the 6200 block of Adventure Avenue. The teen girl suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen; she had been shot while inside a vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the victim is still in the hospital recovering.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 17-year-old Arturo Omar Lopez Jr. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $350,000.
More News
News Video
-
Valley healthcare workers say patients are skipping appointments over deportation fears
-
McAllen immigration attorney reacts to Homeland Security urging DACA recipients to self-deport
-
Two men plead guilty to murder of Santa Rosa teen
-
KRGV concludes full-time operations of Noticias RGV
-
Brownsville park reopens after receiving upgrades
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football officially starts training camp ahead of 2025 season
-
UTRGV Women's Soccer holds first practice of the season
-
Brian Schottenheimer says Cowboys DE Sam Williams is "on track to have...
-
La Feria's Noah Rosales signs to SWAU basketball
-
George Hill hosting basketball camp in RGV on August 2nd