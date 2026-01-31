Trial date set for Progreso lawsuit over city manager’s employment

A judge on Friday set a trial date for a lawsuit between Progreso’s mayor and the city manager.

The case will go to trial on Monday, April 27, 2026.

As previously reported, the lawsuit was filed over allegations that Progreso City Manager Pedro Treviño was unlawfully fired by Mayor Hugo Gamboa.

Progreso city council members voted 4-3 on Dec. 22, 2025, to extend Treviño’s contract.

Gamboa then vetoed the council's approval, declaring that Treviño’s last day would be Jan. 14, 2026. Treviño filed the lawsuit shortly afterward, triggering a temporary restraining order to prevent the mayor from terminating his employment.

During a hearing held on Wednesday, Gamboa testified that he did not fire the city manager, but instead blocked an extension of his contract using his veto power.

Treviño told the court he believes only the city council, and not the mayor, has the power to fire him.

Ultimately, the judge ruled to lift the restraining order that had kept Treviño in his role.

As of Friday night, Progreso’s website still lists Treviño as the Progreso city manager.