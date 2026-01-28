x

Judge dissolves temporary restraining order against city of Progreso

Judge dissolves temporary restraining order against city of Progreso
5 hours 45 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 12:44 PM January 28, 2026 in News - Local

A judge on Wednesday lifted the temporary restraining order that was preventing the mayor from firing the city manager.

The restraining order was issued on Jan. 14, days after a lawsuit was filed over allegations that Progreso City Manager Pedro Treviño was unlawfully fired by Mayor Hugo Gamboa.

As previously reported, Progreso city council members voted 4-3 on Dec. 22, 2025, to extend Treviño’s contract. 

READ MORE: Temporary restraining order preventing Progreso from firing city manager

Gamboa then vetoed the council's approval, declaring that Treviño’s last day would be Jan. 14, 2026.

During the Wednesday hearing, Gamboa testified that he did not fire the city manager, but instead blocked an extension of his contract using his veto power.

Treviño told the court he believes only the city council, and not the mayor, has the power to fire him.

Ultimately, the judge ruled to lift the restraining order that had kept Treviño in his role.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days