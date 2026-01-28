Judge dissolves temporary restraining order against city of Progreso

A judge on Wednesday lifted the temporary restraining order that was preventing the mayor from firing the city manager.

The restraining order was issued on Jan. 14, days after a lawsuit was filed over allegations that Progreso City Manager Pedro Treviño was unlawfully fired by Mayor Hugo Gamboa.

As previously reported, Progreso city council members voted 4-3 on Dec. 22, 2025, to extend Treviño’s contract.

Gamboa then vetoed the council's approval, declaring that Treviño’s last day would be Jan. 14, 2026.

During the Wednesday hearing, Gamboa testified that he did not fire the city manager, but instead blocked an extension of his contract using his veto power.

Treviño told the court he believes only the city council, and not the mayor, has the power to fire him.

Ultimately, the judge ruled to lift the restraining order that had kept Treviño in his role.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.