Unofficial results of Los Fresnos' special election

Unofficial election results for the Los Fresnos Place 3 special election show Juan Munoz is in the lead.

According to unofficial results provided by the Cameron County Election Department following Tuesday's election, Munoz received the majority of the votes with 149 ballots cast in his favor. Anita Matta received 130 votes.

Both individuals were on the ballot for the Place 3 seat on the Los Fresnos city council.

All votes are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed by the city council.