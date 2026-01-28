La Feria ISD Police Department marks first year in operation

Directing traffic and patrolling campus grounds and hallways are part of the duties of the first officers to join La Feria ISD's Police Department.

“We are here to safeguard our students, our staff and our faculty to give the parents that sense that [their] child is as safe as we can make them,” district Police Chief Carlos Romero said.

January 2026 marks the department’s first full year in operation. The department became fully staffed in July 2025, and one officer is assigned to each campus to ensure the safety of the district’s 2,000 students.

“It's a huge benefit because we can see who we are bringing on. The officers we have range from experience from under five years to over 20 years,” Romero said.

District leaders were hoping the police department would be up and running by August 2024, but Romero said getting the approval from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement pushed them back.

“All of our policies had to be in check, then the state had to come and do a walk-through and make sure we are up to code and have everything we need to have,” Romero said.

