Security cameras in Hidalgo County aim to curb illegal dumping

Laura Cervantes says she and her family have spent 20 years dealing with people dumping trash all over the north Mission colonia they reside in.

“Pieces of construction like cement, granite, mattresses, refrigerators — sometimes they throw out beds, and even animals,” Cervantes said, adding it's difficult to live in a neighborhood where trash is seen at almost every turn.

To combat this illegal dumping, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 installed CCTV cameras and signs to arrest anyone spotted illegally dumping trash in the area.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said funding from the county and drainage district paid for the four cameras.

Villarreal also encourages people who need to get rid of trash to use other anti-dumping programs.

The precinct offers dump sites for residents to drop off trash at authorized dump sites for a fee.

The consequences for illegal dumping include fines of up to $10,000 dollars and up to two years in jail.

A list of authorized dump sites in Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is available online.

