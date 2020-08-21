Sen. John Cornyn reacts to coronavirus numbers in the Valley

The coronavirus has cut through generations of families across the country, but it’s been especially cruel to the people here in the Rio Grande Valley, with deaths multiplying, cemeteries backed up, bodies stacked in refrigerator trailers and doctors and nurses worked to exhaustion.

KRGV’s Tony Velasquez Jr. sat down with Senator John Cornyn Thursday night to discuss where the negotiations on a fifth coronavirus bill stand, and what’s being done to help residents of the Rio Grande Valley.

Watch the video for the full story.