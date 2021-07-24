Senior Organization Seeking Volunteers for Foster Program

EDINBURG – The Senior Corps is looking for older people to mentor students at schools.

The Foster Grandparents Program is one of three programs which provides opportunities for older people to serve in the community while getting paid.

The programs are available in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.

To qualify, you have must be over 55 years old and fall below the 200% income poverty line.

To learn how to apply, visit the Foster Grandparents Program webpage here.

Watch the video above for further details.