Seventh virus-related death reported in Hidalgo County, 12 new cases

Hidalgo County reported another coronavirus-related death on Monday.

According to the county news release, the patient who died is identified as a 50-year-old man from Edinburg with underlying medical conditions, becoming the county’s seventh reported death.

Also, after reporting single cases on Saturday and Sunday, officials announced 12 more Hidalgo County residents tested positive for the virus on Monday. Bringing the total of 353 confirmed cases.

The new cases involved five Alamo residents, three from Pharr, two females from Edinburg, a Donna man in his 30s and a Weslaco woman in her 70s.

Seven people were cleared and released from isolation, according to the county news release. The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Hidalgo County is now 203.

Officials say 13 people are being treated in hospitals, including three in intensive care units.