TxDOT announces route changes for the Pharr Interchange

Rio Grande Valley drivers that travel through San Juan, Pharr or McAllen will have a change in their commute this weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

There's a total of five changes happening as part of the I-2 Pharr Interchange Project.

The first one starts on Wednesday, June 12 as the eastbound I-2 exit ramp on Stewart Road in Pharr will close permanently.

On Saturday, June 15, a new entrance ramp in McAllen to get to the I-2 will open by 8 a.m.

This is going to be between Jackson Road and Jackson Avenue and is going to replace the existing ramp between Jackson and McColl Road, which will close permanently shortly after the new one opens.

To view the full list of route changes, click here.