Severe storms, flooding blamed for 2 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman were killed in separate incidents when severe storms swept across Oklahoma.

A 55-year-old man's body was found Wednesday inside his vehicle in Tulsa after it was submerged in floodwaters Tuesday night. He has not been identified.

The vehicle was reported missing about 8 p.m., when water in the area was up to 20 feet deep. A passerby spotted the vehicle Wednesday.

Officials in Bryan County say a 58-year-old woman died when her home was destroyed by high winds near Bokchito, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. A tornado was reported there about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities have not released her name.

The National Weather Service says at least 16 tornadoes were reported Tuesday in Oklahoma. Storms also spawned tornadoes in Texas and Arkansas

