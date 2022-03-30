Sheriff: Suspects arrested in slayings of Brownsville father and son

Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office

Cameron County authorities have arrested two men in connection with the slayings of a Brownsville father and son found bound and gagged with gunshot wounds to the head in December, Sheriff Eric Garza announced Wednesday.

Lawrence James Strong was arrested by the Everest Metro Police Department in Wisconsin on March 13 and extradited to Cameron County on Tuesday.

At the Cameron County jail, Strong was served with several arrest warrants, including two counts of murder, both first-degree felonies; two counts of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, both first-degree felonies; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Authorities say a second man, Cesar Olvera, was arrested on Jan. 3 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

On Dec. 29, 2021, a passerby discovered the bodies of 49-year-old Ines Cruz, and his son, 24-year-old Manuel Cruz, on Old Port Isabel Road, east of Lomo Alta lake in Cameron County.