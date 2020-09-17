x

Sheriff: Texas man dies while diving in the Florida Keys

Thursday, September 17 2020


Associated Press

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A 64-year-old Texas man died Wednesday during a diving trip in the Florida Keys, sheriff's officials said.

Blake Willis, of Trinidad, Texas, was unconscious when crew members from the Sea Dwellers Dive Center removed him from the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Willis was taking part in a dive on the SS Benwood Wreck off of Key Largo, officials said.

The crew began CPR and Willis was taken to shore, where paramedics were waiting. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Autopsy results are pending, the sheriff's office said.

