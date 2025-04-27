Siblings charged in connection with Harlingen shooting

Damian Tavis and Jocelyn Tovia. Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department.

A Brownsville man was charged in connection with a shooting in Harlingen, and his sister was charged for allegedly trying to “conceal her brother’s criminal actions," according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Damian Tavis was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault and one charge of deadly conduct. His sister, Jocelyn Tovias, faces a tampering with evidence charge, according to a news release.

The news release identified Damian Tovias as the suspect who fled the scene after allegedly shooting at a vehicle driving in front of a residence at the 2200 block of Treasure Haven on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Damian was taken into custody without incident in Brownsville with members of the Harlingen Police Department’s K9 major crimes units, area detectives, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Bond for Damian was set at $400,000. Bond for Jocelyn was set at $6,000.