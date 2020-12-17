Side effects, misinformation leave some Americans hesitant to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Misinformation on social media and concerns about side effects may leave many Americans hesitant to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday.

That kicked off a scramble to vaccine health care workers nationwide.

Some people, however, remain concerned about side effects.

"If that trust isn't there, there can be vaccine hesitancy," said Dr. Sam Sun, the director of the inDemic Foundation, which bills itself as "a multidisciplinary team of scientists, physicians, and epidemiologists working to provide curated information and analysis on COVID-19 in the US and internationally."

Side effects are normal, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They may include pain and swelling in the arm where the vaccine is injected, fever, chills and headaches.

Other people are influenced by misinformation about vaccines on social media.

