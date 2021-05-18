x

Silver Alert discontinued for missing man last seen in Edinburg

By: KRGV Digital Team

UPDATE MAY 18, 2021: The Edinburg Police Department discontinued the Silver Alert for Julio Ayala.

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing man Tuesday morning. 

Julio Ayala, 76, was last seen Monday night on the 2000 block of Mesa Dr. in Edinburg. 

Edinburg police believe Ayala's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. 

Ayala is described as a man standing at five feet, seven inches and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing glasses with a black jacket, white shirt and black sweats. 

Anyone with information about Ayala is asked to call Edinburg PD at 956-289-7700. 

