Silver alert issued for missing 83-year-old Mathis man

The San Patricio Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.

William Robert Grabowsk was last seen at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at the 22000 block of County Road 1664 in the city of Mathis.

Grabowsk, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5'8" in height, weighing 170 pounds and walks with a stagger.

Officials say Grabowsk's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information about Grabowsk's whereabouts is asked to call the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 364-9600.