Silver Alert issued for missing Harlingen man

A Silver Alert was issued for an 81-year-old man last seen in Harlingen.

Phuoc Tran was last seen at the 22300 block of New Comes HWY in Harlingen at around 10 a.m. Friday in a Gray, 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with TX License Plate CYV7160.

He is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Tran has blue eyes and gray hair and weighs 110 pounds and is 5’6” tall. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, black jacket, gray polo shirt, blue jeans, and black dress shoes.

Those with information on Tran’s disappearance are urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-544-0860.