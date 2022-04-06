Singer Ramon Ayala “in good health” after collapsing onstage during Borderfest
Norteño musician Ramon said he’s doing well after video taken during Borderfest in Hidalgo showed him collapsing on stage.
“I just want to tell you not to worry, everything's okay, I am in good health,” Ayala said.
Ayala blamed the fall on a drop in blood pressure.
More News
News Video
-
Local vet provides tips on keeping your dog from overheating
-
San Benito High School students, parents address school board amid dropping of...
-
Cameron County man wanted on sexual assault charges arrested in California
-
Singer Ramon Ayala “in good health” after collapsing onstage during Borderfest
-
Students at Mission Collegiate High School taking EMT courses