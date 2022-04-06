x

Singer Ramon Ayala “in good health” after collapsing onstage during Borderfest

Wednesday, April 06 2022

Norteño musician Ramon said he’s doing well after video taken during Borderfest in Hidalgo showed him collapsing on stage.

“I just want to tell you not to worry, everything's okay, I am in good health,” Ayala said.

Ayala blamed the fall on a drop in blood pressure.

