Sisters, 7, 5, drowned in North Texas apartment complex pool

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) - Police say a 7-year-old girl and her 5-year-old sister have died after being found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a North Texas apartment complex.

Haltom City police on Saturday night responded to reports of a possible drowning.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office says Ivana Mbouna died later Saturday at a Fort Worth hospital. Her little sister, Gervina Mbouna, died Sunday. The medical examiner listed the deaths of as accidental drownings.

KXAS-TV reports the mother, Mylene Siyo, says the children did not know how to swim and were supposed to be watched by a family friend in their home, two buildings away from the pool.

Haltom City police are investigating.

