Small business owner reflects on impact from Abbott’s enhanced safety inspections

When Gov. Greg Abbott announced the end of enhanced safety inspections at port of entries last week, he called on small business owners in the produce industry to advocate for better border security from the federal government.

But for business owner Eduardo Razo - who works from sun up to sun down selling local produce - there's no time to do what the governor is asking. He added that he hopes elected state and federal officials work together to come up with an efficient plan that works for everyone.

"My job is just to sell, to work, to have fruit for the community for the people who come by and buy their stuff here,” Razo said. “I don't have time for that."

Razo is the owner of Mike’s fruits and Vegetables, which is less than a mile away from the Progreso International Bridge.

He said the commercial traffic due to the enhanced safety inspections blocked the entrance to his business.

While operations are going smoothly for now, Gov. Abbott said if illegal immigration increases again, he will reactivate the enhanced security inspections at ports of entry.

“I think he's doing what he can too, but you know it's never going to be enough. It's going to be the same,” Razo said. “It's just going to make a mess."

Channel 5 News reached out to U.S. Border Patrol to see if there have been any significant increases in illegal immigration since the end of those enhanced safety inspections, but they said it’s too early to tell.