Gov. Abbott ends enhanced inspections at all Valley bridges

After with Tamaulipas’ governor, Gov. Greg Abbott ended enhanced safety inspections of all commercial vehicles coming into the state from Mexico through international bridges.

The inspection of every commercial vehicle caused days of delays, and millions in economic loss.

Deals were already secured earlier this week with the Mexican governors of Nuevo Leon, Chihuaha and Coahuila to end the inspections at their ports of entries.

In return, enhanced border security enforcement measures will be conducted on the Mexican side of the bridges along the Rio Grande to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico into Texas.

“If those crossings resume or increase, it will signal that the cartel supported crossings have increased and that Texas must reinstate the [safety inspections],” Abbott said.

On Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said the inspections hadn’t found any evidence of human smuggling.