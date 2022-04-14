Industry leaders weigh in on long-term impacts of enhanced inspections Pharr bridge

A local industry leader says the ongoing delays at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge could damage the local economy.

"All of these produce companies, all of these multinationals, they don't have to use our port,” said Adrian Gonzalez, a customs agent for produce importers in the U.S.” They don't even have to use Texas."

The city of Pharr loses on tolls, automotive companies don't get parts delivered on time, and produce importers are left waiting for a product that’s spoiled. $30 billion in products cross the Pharr bridge every year.

"The fresh produce that crosses Pharr, Texas has an economic impact in the state of $1.56 million every day," said President of the Texas International Produce Association Dante Galeazzi.

Galeazzi also believes the losses seen this week could continue on for several years.