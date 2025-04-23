Smart Living: Tips on avoiding sneaky sugar

Health data shows the average American consumes two to three times the recommended daily amount.

One problem is that sugar can be sneaky, meaning it can be in some foods we wouldn't even think.

"Sugar can really be hidden in a lot of foods, especially foods that they reduce the fat in," registered dietitian nutritionist Tara Collingwood said.

For instance, sugar is often hidden in salad dressings, barbecue sauce, ketchup and marinara sauce. Other foods like protein bars, shakes, yogurt, plant-based milks, energy drinks, granola and nut butters can also contain surprisingly high amounts of sugar.

The key, read the label and look specifically for added sugars.

"When you look at the added sugar on a label, for every four grams that are on there, that's a teaspoon of sugar," Collingwood said.

So, if a label has 16 grams of added sugars, that adds up to four teaspoons of sugar.

The American Heart Association recommends that women have no more than six teaspoons and men have no more than nine teaspoons of added sugar a day.

But don't just focus on the nutrition facts, also check out the ingredient list on your food label.

"So, anything that ends with 'ose,' like glucose, maltose, galactose, sucrose, those are all examples of sugar. And then of course, don't forget honey, the maple syrup, those are all added sugars as well," Collingwood said.

Cutting out added sugars can help you lose weight, regulate blood sugar, improve your teeth and skin and lower your risk for heart and liver disease.

In one study published in Jama, researchers found that over 15 years, people who got more of their calories from added sugar had a 38 percent higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.